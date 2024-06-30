Where Labour’s private schools raid will send house prices rocketing

Kingston-upon-Thames properties in proximity to local grammar schools come with an extra £624,322 price tag - Gordon Bell / Alamy Stock Photo

House prices in areas with sought-after grammar schools, including Kingston-upon-Thames, Wolverhampton and Gloucester are set to rocket thanks to Labour’s tax raid on private schools.

Parents already face an additional £200,000 for houses close to grammar schools compared to others in the same postcode. However, this premium is set to rise further as parents move closer to grammar schools in the hope of avoiding increased school fees.

In its manifesto the Labour party confirmed that it will end the VAT exemption for independent schools, which could add 20pc to fees once legislation is passed to enact the change.

As many as 41,000 children may be taken out of private school as a result of the fee increase, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank.

The average price of a house listed with proximity to a selective state grammar is £561,075 compared to a £352,612 national average, according to data company Outra.

Philip Harvey of Property Vision said: “Grammar schools will have a wider catchment area [than state schools] and families will have more money as a result of not having to pay school fees. Housing prices near grammar schools are going to go up.”

In the leafy London suburb of Kingston-upon-Thames, bordering Surrey, houses that reference local grammar schools Tiffin School and The Tiffin Girls School come with an additional cost of £624,322 compared to those which don’t.

Likewise, in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, homes within the catchment area of the town’s grammar schools have a premium of £292,153 compared to those in the same postcode but not the catchment area, according to Outra.

Prime director for estate agency Hamptons, Linda Wesson, said: “There is always a lot of interest in Kent but it has definitely increased since the election announcement, and it can be quite tricky because sometimes we are asked to give advice on schools.”

In Salisbury, meanwhile, families of prospective students at local grammar schools can expect to pay £312,000 more for a house within the catchment area. Other areas that already have premiums for homes near grammar schools, and could be in line for further price increases, include Colchester, Sutton Coldfield in Birmingham and Penrith in Cumbria.

Harry Gladwin, head of the Cotswolds region at property agent The Buying Solution, said: “We’re experiencing magnetic demand from clients looking for homes close to the best grammar schools in the Cotswolds and the West – Cheltenham, Warwick and Stratford-upon-Avon are three such hotspots. Many want to be close by in case they have to pull the plug on the private school.”

Currently the premium for houses in Stratford-upon-Avon that mention proximity to a grammar school in the listing is £286,830 – above even the average for premiums.

State schools premium

It is not only grammar schools that are likely to be affected, homes within the catchment areas for well-rated state schools are also likely to see an uplift as a result of the incoming tax.

Dominic Agace, chief executive of Winkworth estate agent, said there could be up to a 20pc premium for homes in the catchment areas of highly rated state schools as a result of the policy.

“The premium that is already on these properties is going to be exacerbated by the change. If you want to get into a school that is Ofsted top-rated then that premium is going to increase, so the people who can afford to relocate are going to in order to give their children the best possible opportunity.”

Aneisha Beveridge, of Hamptons, added: “Since the Labour leader announced this plan back in 2021, the market has been adjusting, and we’ve seen more competition for homes near ‘outstanding’ rated state schools.”

Beveridge added that while homeowners have always paid a premium to live near outstanding schools, the demand is “ramping up” as parents look to avoid increasing school fees.

The same is happening elsewhere. Winkworths’ Farnham office in Surrey has seen more interest in homes within the catchment area of Weydon Academy, a state school rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Average annual private school fees are already at a record £18,063 – up from £16,656 last year – with many already stretched in order to make the payments.

As well as house prices rising in school catchment areas, Agace said the Labour policy may affect the housing market in other ways.

“People are thinking about downsizing to take money out of the house to lower debt and cover the higher school fees so that their children can stay in their schools,” he said. “In the prime London markets people are not buying the most expensive houses in the areas, they are trimming their budgets.”

Wesson said the same. While it is unclear how it could affect the upper end of the property market, she said that people are likely to downsize so they can continue paying fees.

“However, we may also see people who are currently living in smaller houses to pay school fees move into larger houses because they have changed schools and so no longer have to pay fees,” she added.