How and Where to Invest Your Cash

If you’re starting to invest or refining your strategies, there are many options available based on your financial goals, risk tolerance and investment timeline. Common investments could range from safe, traditional savings accounts and CDs to riskier stocks, bonds and mutual funds. Each investment carries specific benefits and drawbacks. So diversifying your portfolio across these options can reduce risk and potentially increase your returns.

5 Types of Cash Investments

When choosing how to invest your cash, consider your financial goals, risk tolerance and liquidity needs. Savings accounts can be good for safety and quick access to your money. CDs could provide higher returns if you’re okay with locking up your funds for a specified time. Money market funds strike a balance between yields and easy access to funds. Cash management accounts give you convenience and flexibility, while short-term bonds offer a bit more return with low risk. Here's a deeper breakdown of each.

Savings accounts are considered a safe option for investing cash. Available through banks and credit unions, these accounts allow you to earn interest while keeping your money accessible. Even though the interest rates on savings accounts are usually lower when compared with other investments, they offer high liquidity, which means you can withdraw your money anytime without facing penalties.

Additionally, savings accounts are low-risk because they are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to $250,000. This makes them an excellent choice for anyone looking to protect their emergency funds or save for short-term financial goals.

Certificates of Deposit (CDs) are time deposits offered by banks that pay a fixed interest rate for a specified term. Terms can range from a few months to several years. In exchange for agreeing to leave your money in the account for the term’s duration, you typically receive a higher interest rate when compared with regular savings accounts.

But, you should note, accessing your money before the CD matures often incurs a penalty. CDs are also FDIC-insured, providing a secure investment. They are ideal for investors who do not need immediate access to their cash and want a predictable return over a fixed period.

Money market funds are a type of mutual fund that invests in short-term, high-quality debt securities, such as Treasury bills and commercial paper. These funds aim to offer higher yields than traditional savings accounts while maintaining a high degree of liquidity.

