Where will house prices rise the most in 2025?

Average house prices are forecast to rise across the UK this year - but the gains will depend on where you live.

Homebuyer demand is set to be boosted by anticipated interest rate cuts during 2025, which should bring mortgage pricing down, while the market doesn’t have the uncertainty of a general election to contend with this year.

House prices came under pressure in the first half of 2024 due to high inflation but began to recover in the second half of the year as the cost of living measure dropped and interest rates were cut. There are still some pressure on the market though.

Homebuyers are currently racing to complete purchases before stamp duty thresholds drop in April so they can keep their property tax bills down.

Additionally, there are concerns that tax rises in chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget, such as higher national insurance rates for employers, could hit buyer confidence if shop prices are pushed up and if there are job cuts or limits on pay rises.

There is already concern about the UK economy’s growth prospects since the Budget. Gilt yields have increased, which some experts predict could keep interest rates higher for longer, again limiting buyer demand and therefore keeping house price growth down.

House price growth forecasts range from 2.5 per cent to four per cent. These are national averages though and the trouble is that no-one really lives in an average house.

The UK is made up of lots of different markets, which will have their own pressures on supply and demand and therefore prices.

For example, Savills is predicting that UK house prices will rise by 4 per cent this year, but has forecast a four per cent decline in prime central London due to higher stamp duty rates and the end of non-dom status, which could deter foreign buyers.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research for Savills, said: “In a normal housing market recovery, you would expect the top-end of the market to recover first, responding quickest to a change in sentiment.

“However, the additional stamp duty surcharge for second homes, changes in ‘non-doms’ taxation and VAT on school fees are likely to offset some of the impacts of future cuts in interest rates this time around.”

Here’s where house prices are forecast to rise in 2025.

London

Despite pressures in the centre of the capital, estate agents are confident that the rest of London will see decent price growth.

Hamptons, which is predicting 3 per cent average house price growth across the UK, believes London will lead the way with growth of four per cent.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “2025 is anticipated to mark the beginning of a new housing cycle when London starts to outperform the rest of the country.

