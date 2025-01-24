Where Is The Fate Of The Furious Ice Charger?

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Mopar’s current location might surprise you…

Few can forget the over-the-top climactic scene in The Fate of the Furious when Dominic Toretto uses a highly-modified 1968 Dodge Charger R/T to take on a submarine. In the story, the Mopar was sacrificed to destroy the submarine and secure victory for the good guys. However, in real life the Ice Charger lives on.

Many people initially get that hero car mixed up with the 1970 Dodge Charger built by SpeedKore, which was also used in The Fate of the Furious. However, once you see the two cars side by side there’s no confusing them. Besides being 2 model years apart, the SpeedKore build is polished and show-ready. Under the shiny paint is plenty of carbon fiber, something the Wisconsin shop is famous for using. The 440 Six Pack has been slightly tweaked, and by slightly we mean built to the point it’s pushing 1,650-horsepower.

image credit: Universal Pictures

The SpeedKore car, which is named “Tantrum,” was listed for sale in 2019 through a California dealership. Before then, the build made the rounds, even appearing on Jay Leno’s Garage, so its fame extended well beyond the Fast and Furious franchise. We say was, because the listing is gone, but the dealer isn’t exactly advertising who bought the Mopar.

image credit: Universal Pictures

While Tantrum got showered with attention, plenty of people love the utilitarian looks of the Ice Charger. It’s definitely a unique build and had a memorable moment in the movie. Now it enjoys a fairly quiet life in Branson, Missouri of all places. The town known for its wholesome entertainment establishments also hosts Celebrity Car Museum, which as you probably guessed is full of famous cars, including the Ice Charger.

image credit: Universal Pictures

With over 100 cars, which are all on display while more are constantly being acquired and others are sold off to keep everything fresh, you can visit and see the Ice Charger, which is proudly displayed right next to the Subaru WRX STi also from The Fate of the Furious. In fact, Celebrity Car Museum contains 10-plus other Fast and Furious movie cars, so if you’re a fan of the series, it might be worth a trip to Branson to see them.

