Where Does Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Stand Against Other Top Luxury Clothing Stocks to Invest in Now?

In this article, we will look at the Top 11 Luxury Clothing Stocks to Invest in Now.

Overall View of Trends in the Luxury Sector

The luxury segment in retail has been a prominent driver of growth in the industry. It is primarily considered a status symbol, driving discretionary spending among customers with high purchasing power.

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the luxury retail sector has a market size of $110.13 billion as of 2024, and is expected to grow to $151.32 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate of 6.56%. While the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market in the luxury retail domain, the largest market remains concentrated in Europe.

According to McKinsey’s The State of Fashion 2024 report, the global apparel industry is expected to experience top-line growth of 2%- 4% in 2024, with variations possible in countries and regions. Quite like in previous years, the luxury segment is anticipated to generate the most significant economic profit.

However, companies in the sector may experience a tough economic environment. Growth is anticipated to slow down to 3%- 5% in 2024 compared to 5%- 7% in 2023 as the post-pandemic shopping rush slows down. However, these growth trends are likely to be contrasting in Europe and the US. While growth is set to slow in China and Europe, it is expected to pick up speed in the US after a relatively weak 2023.

Distribution of luxury apparel and improved supply chains are some of the industry’s significant growth drivers. For example, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition approved the joint venture between G Distribution B.V. and Al Rubaiyat Co. for Industry & Trade Holding in December 2021 to sell and distribute Gucci products in the country. Digital media and digital marketing are also increasing the popularity of luxury clothing among millennials, which is, in turn, driving market growth.

A Slow First Half of 2024 for Luxury Retailers

Several luxury retailers experienced substantial profit drops in the first half of 2024. The overall market is experiencing widespread struggles, primarily because luxury brands have traditionally relied heavily on Chinese consumers. With the slowing Chinese economy and a cautious consumer base, this heavy reliance is proving unprofitable, as people are reducing their spending on luxury goods. The economic slowdown in China is attributed to factors such as lower land sales, an aging population, and decreased exports.

Despite the challenges, some brands made significant strides, such as the Italian high-fashion women’s clothing and accessory brand Miu Miu, which saw nearly 60% growth last year and 90% growth in the first quarter of this year. This helped its parent company, Prada Group, increase its sales as well.

The luxury market has historically bounced back from downturns, and many in the industry hope the current challenges are temporary. Luxury brands are comparatively less affected by economic conditions as most of their purchases are made by a very small group of elite consumers.

Our Methodology

For this article, we made a list of nearly 20 luxury stocks with positive analyst upside potential and used that as our primary metric to rank the list. We chose the top 11 stocks with the highest average analyst price target as of September 12, 2024. We manually calculated analyst upsides for stocks not listed on American exchanges. We have also considered the hedge fund sentiment around each stock as a secondary metric, and sourced data from Insider Monkey's database of over 900 elite hedge funds as of Q2 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Top 11 Luxury Clothing Stocks to Invest in Now

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Analyst Upside Potential as of September 12, 2024: 19.82%

No. of Hedge Funds as of Q2 2024: 15

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) specializes in the apparel industry, running premium brands like Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, Duck Head, and The Beaufort Bonnet Company. The company distributes its products through direct-to-consumer channels and wholesale channels. The direct-to-consumer channel includes brand-specific full-price retail stores, outlet stores, and e-commerce websites. In contrast, the wholesale distribution channel includes department stores, specialty stores, signature stores, and multi-brand e-commerce websites.

The company’s Tommy Bahama brand designs, markets, sources, and distributes men’s and women’s sportswear and related items, while the Lilly Pulitzer brand does the same for upscale women’s and girls’ apparel, sportswear, and related products. Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) also operates Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations, typically adjacent to the Tommy Bahama full-price retail stores.

Oxford Industries Inc. faced a slowdown in sales in Q2 2024, but made substantial progress on its long-term strategic goals. The dip in sales in the quarter was primarily driven by decreased conversion while traffic remained resilient. This indicates that while consumers were still interested in the company’s products, they had become cautious when making purchasing decisions. With inflation slowing down, the company is expected to get back on track and recover its sales.

There are several reasons for this optimism, including a strong balance sheet and exclusive initiatives by the company. The strong cash flow is allowing Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to continue investing in its store pipeline and distribution centers. It is also set to create enthusiasm and excitement for its brands through special initiatives in the second half of 2024. These initiatives include new collections, including the Tommy Bahama Indigo Palms collection of denim and denim-friendly products, which launched early in Q3. Response to the launch has been promising, offering customers a brand assortment suitable for the cooler temperature. This will increase the company’s ability to stay relevant in the upcoming colder months, especially in the Mid-Atlantic, the Northeast, the Midwest, and the western wing of the country. 15 hedge funds hold stakes in OXM as of Q2 2024, with Millennium Management holding the highest stake worth $26.6 million.

Overall, OXM ranks sixth among the top 11 luxury clothing stocks to invest in now. While we acknowledge the potential of luxury clothing companies, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than OXM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

