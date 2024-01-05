Where To Buy Real Estate in 2024: See Home Prices in the Top 20 Emerging Markets

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

If you’re looking to buy investment property in 2024, it’s a good idea to look into emerging markets, rather than the markets that are already “hot.” The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com recently released their list of the top emerging housing markets based on an analysis of market data, economic conditions and lifestyle metrics. The markets they identified “offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.” In addition, the top emerging markets feature low living costs, robust employment opportunities and easy commutes for residents.

For further insights into the top emerging markets, Zoocasa analyzed the median home prices and calculated the one-year and three-year price changes. Many of these markets have already seen high levels of price appreciation in recent years, so it’s best to buy now before prices really soar.

Here’s a look at the cost to buy a home in the top 20 emerging markets, ranked by median price.

1. Topeka, Kansas

Median home price: $199,600

1-year growth: 5.7%

3-year growth: 36.3%

2. Canton, Ohio

Median home price: $199,800

1-year growth: 10.2%

3-year growth: 28.6%

3. Springfield, Ohio

Median home price: $217,192

1-year growth: 1.2%

3-year growth: N/A

Pictured: Dayton, Ohio

4. Elkhart, Indiana

Median home price: $223,750

1-year growth: 6.5%

3-year growth: 20.9%

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Median home price: $243,000

1-year growth: 12.9%

3-year growth: 43.5%

6. Jefferson City, Missouri

Median home price: $249,900

1-year growth: 12%

3-year growth: N/A

7. Janesville, Wisconsin

Median home price: $250,000

1-year growth: 2.1%

3-year growth: 24.4%

8. Dayton, Ohio

Median home price: $254,900

1-year growth: 13.7%

3-year growth: 45%

9. Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Median home price: $261,500

1-year growth: 15.2%

3-year growth: 49.1%

10. Kingsport, Tennessee

Median home price: $261,800

1-year growth: 10.5%

3-year growth: 57.1%

11. Lafayette, Indiana

Median home price: $266,500

1-year growth: 9%

3-year growth: N/A

12. Racine, Wisconsin

Median home price: $272,900

1-year growth: 6.1%

3-year growth: 25.6%

13. Johnson City, Tennessee

Median home price: $301,500

1-year growth: 9.3%

3-year growth: 59.4%

14. Columbus, Ohio

Median home price: $323,400

1-year growth: 3.6%

3-year growth: 34.3%

15. Knoxville, Tennessee

Median home price: $350,600

1-year growth: 5.9%

3-year growth: 52.6%

16. Hartford, Connecticut

Median home price: $375,100

1-year growth: 9%

3-year growth: 41.8%

17. Concord, New Hampshire

Median home price: $390,000

1-year growth: 4%

3-year growth: 20%

18. Worcester, Massachusetts

Median home price: $456,500

1-year growth: 5.9%

3-year growth: 40.4%

19. Manchester, New Hampshire

Median home price: $456,500

1-year growth: 8%

3-year growth: 41.3%

20. Santa Maria, California

Median home price: $1,370,000

1-year growth: 22.9%

3-year growth: 32.1%

Pictured: Santa Barbara, California

The list of top emerging markets is sourced from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com and is accurate as of Oct. 25, 2023. Median home price and price growth information is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of Dec. 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where To Buy Real Estate in 2024: See Home Prices in the Top 20 Emerging Markets