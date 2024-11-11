What's a Fair Valuation for Tesla ($TSLA) Today?

SmartAsset and Yahoo Finance LLC may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below.

Tesla stock ($TSLA) has been on a tear since the results of the 2024 election became clear. After closing just over $251 on Tuesday, November 5, the stock rose 27.8% by end of week to just over $321, putting $TSLA over a $1 trillion market cap for the first time since April 2022. While political outcomes and their implications clearly can have some degree of market power over a stock, such a forceful upswing begs the questions: What is a fair valuation for Tesla? Is it too late to buy? Is it a good time to sell?

While the stock market and individual stocks are susceptible to short-term volatility – and businesses each have unique factors that should be considered – an array of techniques exist which financial advisors and analysts may use to provide some context to a stock's price at any given time.

Below we'll apply Tesla's current numbers to some of these valuation techniques. While these metrics are not foolproof, they can help hopeful investors understand the stock relative to financial statements and comparable businesses. For a professional, comprehensive evaluation of whether Tesla is a buy or sell based on your own financial goals, you can use this free tool to match with a fiduciary financial advisor.

Tesla's one-year performance from November 9, 2023 through November 8, 2024. Credit: Google

Tesla's PE Ratio

Tesla's PE ratio as of November 8: 87.77

A company's PE ratio is one of the most basic valuation metrics and a good jumping-off point for measuring the price of a company's stock relative to other companies. "PE" stands for "Price-to-earnings", and compares the current stock price to the company's earnings per outstanding share of stock.

For a general assessment of whether a company may be over- or undervalued based on its PE ratio, it is generally compared to the average PE ratio in its industry. Tesla is categorized in the "Consumer Cyclical" category. Compared to other companies in this category, Tesla currently has a high PE ratio. World PE Ratio puts the average Consumer Cyclical company PE ratio at 25.87 as of November 8, 2024. Ultimately, the higher the PE ratio, the more short- to medium-term growth is being priced in by investors.

Some analysts and investors, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have argued that Tesla belongs in the "Tech" category, where PE ratios tend to be higher. For example, some large tech companies in the "Technology Companies" chart can be seen as having current PE ratios as high as 149. According to World PE Ratio, the average PE ratio for tech companies stands at 37.15.

