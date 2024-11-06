What's expected to get more and less expensive under Trump or Harris

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both have proposals they say will lower costs for Americans. Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI

High costs are a critical concern for voters in the presidential election.

Detailed below is what Harris and Trump have proposed to lower costs for Americans.

This is the second in a five-part series about the impacts either a Trump or a Harris presidency could have on US consumers.

While the pace of inflation has slowed, Americans continue to struggle with high prices at gas stations, grocery stores, and more.

Those high prices became a key issue for voters ahead of the presidential election. Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have outlined plans they say will lower costs for Americans through various policies.

This is the second installment of Business Insider's five-part series for the election. The first post focused on investments, and now BI is looking at how each candidate would impact how much things cost.

From the Democratic perspective, an economic-policy book released by the Harris campaign said she and her vice-president pick, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, "know that prices are still too high for middle-class families, which is why their top economic priorities will be lowering the costs of everyday needs."

When reached for comment, the Harris campaign referred BI to remarks on previously announced policies.

On the other side, Trump's platform — which was adopted by the Republican National Committee in July — outlined 20 principles the former president would prioritize in a second term, one of which is to "end inflation, and make America affordable again."

Taylor Rogers, a Republican National Committee spokesperson, told BI in a statement that "Trump will once again cut taxes and unleash American energy to lower prices on groceries and other goods when we send him back to the White House."

Here's how a Trump or Harris presidency would impact how much a handful of things cost, based on economic policy proposals the candidates have released.

Groceries

High food costs have remained a key concern for voters. In a Pew Research Center survey of more than 9,000 adults conducted from the end of August to early September, 74% of respondents said they were concerned about the high costs of groceries.

In August, Harris released a plan to tackle high food costs by implementing a federal ban on price gouging for groceries during national emergencies.

Dan Scheitrum, an associate agribusiness professor studying grocery price gouging at California Polytechnic State University, previously told BI that Harris' proposal might not help much outside a crisis, such as a natural disaster or pandemic.

