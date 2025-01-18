What Trump is planning for day one — and what could matter most for investors

Donald Trump and his allies are promising a "blizzard" of activity on Jan. 20, with a wave of executive orders to be signed within hours of his swearing-in and more likely to follow in the days afterward.

The president-elect and top aide Stephen Miller have separately said that once the dust settles the total could be on the magnitude of 100 different executive actions.

"It's going to be immediate," Trump has said of the effects, especially on the issue of immigration.

For investors and business leaders trying to sift through the flurry, it's already clear how some of Trump's plans could affect certain industries or sectors of the economy.

Energy, for example, is set for a keen day-one focus with specific moves planned.

But there remains significant uncertainty surrounding the exact direction Trump will take on other topics — especially the issue of tariffs.

Donald Trump flashes a thumbs up as he concludes remarks after a rally in November. (RYAN M. KELLY/AFP via Getty Images) · RYAN M. KELLY via Getty Images

A wide array of other issues could also be addressed, from the federal workforce to crypto to TikTok to student loans and more.

"We think Trump's day 1 EOs will be focused on four topics: Immigration, deregulation, bureaucracy reform, and — possibly — tariffs," is how Tobin Marcus, the head of US policy and politics at Wolfe Research, summed things up in a recent note to clients.

"Tariffs are the big wildcard," he added in an indication of the uncertainty around that final agenda item.

Either way, it is likely to be a roller coaster first few hours and days of Trump 2.0 with the president-elect's team having already announced two moments on Inauguration Day itself where he may take action.

Up first will be a signing room ceremony on Capitol Hill soon after he is sworn in at noon ET. Then a second Oval Office signing ceremony at the White House will follow later in the afternoon.

One financial area with some certainty: Energy

Trump is set to focus most on immigration in his initial actions, which could start new immigration raids immediately and also put a move to shut down the US-Mexico border in play.

Miller called it "the most comprehensive border security package in American history," and it could be the beginning of Trump's promised mass deportations but with economic consequences that could be more gradual.

Not so much for another raft of orders teed up on energy.

Trump has promised a "drill, baby, drill" agenda to empower fossil fuel companies that he is set to begin to implement within hours.

"There are a number of things that they can do on day one," Mike Sommers, the president of the American Petroleum Institute, offered in a call with reporters this week pointing to things like reversing Biden's pause on approvals of liquefied natural gas exports as well as rules around electric vehicles and tailpipe emissions.