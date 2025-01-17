What could happen to your TikTok app on Jan. 19

What happens on your smartphone once a US law banning the social media app TikTok takes effect on Jan. 19?

It will depend on the actions of TikTok parent ByteDance, President-elect Donald Trump and some of the largest tech giants in the US.

ByteDance could voluntarily shut down use of the app for US users. Anyone trying to open the app would see a message sending them to a website offering an explanation about the ban, according to reports by Reuters and The Information.

TikTok’s lawyer hinted at this possibility when arguing his case before the Supreme Court, which on Friday upheld a US law that bans the app on Jan. 19 unless it is sold to an owner not controlled by a foreign adversary.

On Jan. 19 "at least as I understand it, we go dark. Essentially, the platform shuts down," TikTok's lawyer told the court on Jan. 10.

The fate of TikTok is now up in the air following a Supreme Court decision to uphold a US ban on Jan. 19 unless the app is sold. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images) · Anna Barclay via Getty Images

But this is not necessarily what is required by law — a law upheld by the nation’s highest court Friday.

What the law signed by President Joe Biden actually states is that it will no longer be legal for companies like Apple (APPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to allow users to download TikTok from their app stores, nor can cloud-storage companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Oracle (ORCL) host the app.

Penalties for violations range up to $5,000 for each access provided to a US user.

In that scenario the app won’t "magically disappear" from phones, CNET tech reporter Abrar Al-Heeti told Yahoo Finance, but experts said its performance could weaken over time because TikTok’s parent won’t be able to make app store updates.

“The practical effect is, in the short run, what's going to happen is new users won't be able to download the app in any of the marketplaces,” said Pepperdine University media and intellectual property law professor Victoria Schwartz.

The law upheld by the Supreme Court requires Apple to take the TikTok app off its app store if TikTok is not divested. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

"But I think more significantly, they won't be able to push any updates," she said. And that becomes more and more problematic, especially as new operating systems are released.

"Now, all of a sudden, TikTok is essentially what we call an orphan program. It's super vulnerable to data breaches, to cyber hacking."

TikTok's millions of users, especially small business owners, are worried about whether they'll be able to continue to create content on the platform or save their content if the app is shuttered, Schwartz added.

"In terms of content, under TikTok's licensing agreements, the intellectual property belongs to its content creators," Schwartz said.

Account holders who want to keep their content, she said, should have a plan in place to back up all of that content. "It doesn't do any good if you own intellectual property rights and it's stored only somewhere in the TikTok universe."

Story Continues