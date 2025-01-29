WH Smith: Why now is an ‘odd time’ to sell and what the future holds for its high street stores

After 230 years, WH Smith may be taking its first significant step away from the UK high street.

The retailer, which operates nearly 500 high street shops, has confirmed it is exploring a possible sale of this part of its business.

“WH Smith confirms that it is exploring potential strategic options for this profitable and cash-generative part of the group, including a possible sale,” the company said in a statement. But while the phrasing is optimistic, the timing has raised eyebrows, given the economic challenges facing the retail sector.

Why sell now?

WH Smith’s high street stores contribute just 15 per cent of the group’s overall profit, with the far more lucrative travel retail side — its shops in airports, train stations, and hospitals — driving its success.

This travel arm, which boasts over 1,200 stores, is not included in the potential sale. Early reports suggest the WH Smith name would remain on these travel outlets, even if the high street stores are sold.

But what comes next for the high street stores, and indeed will there be a sale? WH Smith said there was “no certainty” of one and market conditions are far from ideal for an easy deal.

“The timing looks odd regarding a potential sale of WH Smith’s UK high street operations. It has hoisted the ‘for sale’ flag precisely as the retail sector is entering a downturn, led by a cautious consumer and a rise in costs thanks to Rachel Reeves’ Budget decisions,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell explained.

“Negative sentiment towards the sector could encourage potential buyers to seek a bargain price as they would have a good argument as to why the stores and operating business might not be as valuable as WH Smith thinks. They might have been better to wait until the economy is stronger before looking at its options for the business.”

That said, Mould acknowledges a sale would make “strategic sense” for the group and noted the “woeful” under-investment in the physical stores over the years, while also pointing out that “having Post Office concessions inside certain stores has also helped to drive footfall.”

What could happen to WH Smith’s high street stores?

There’s no guarantee any purchase would see the stores remain of the same kind, therefore potentially hosting Post Office services.

“For far too long, certain communities are being turned into postal deserts, and bad economic decisions are eroding high streets up and down the country,” said the Communication Workers Union, per the Guardian.

“Just like the Horizon scandal, Post Office staff are being put at the bottom of the pecking order – these workers and the communities they serve deserve an end to this instability.”

Story Continues