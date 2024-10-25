Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Growth Amidst ...

Release Date: October 24, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
-
Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533) has launched new products, including globally successful items like McChrystal fried chicken, which are expected to boost sales during the festive season.
-
The company is experiencing healthy growth in the off-premise channel, particularly through food delivery platforms, indicating strong market positioning.
-
Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533) is collaborating with major oil companies to expand its business, which could enhance its market reach and customer base.
-
The company maintains a strong focus on cost governance and strategic initiatives, which are expected to improve profitability and market competitiveness.
-
Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533) is committed to opening 45 to 50 new stores this financial year, demonstrating confidence in its growth strategy and market potential.
Negative Points
-
The company has faced significant margin deterioration over the past two quarters due to industry headwinds and geopolitical factors.
-
There is a noticeable slowdown in some stores, which have not yet returned to pre-crisis levels, impacting overall performance.
-
Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533) has not been able to achieve the previously articulated EBITDA margin targets, raising concerns about future profitability.
-
The company is dealing with increased royalty payments, which could affect its financial performance.
-
There is a competitive environment in the industry, with inconsistent store expansions by competitors, which could impact Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533)'s market share.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you elaborate on the growth in the off-premise channel and collaboration with Northern India? A: We are experiencing healthy growth in the off-premise channel, maintaining a market-leading position. Our collaboration with Northern India involves shared campaigns and investments, enhancing our brand presence across regions. - Amit Jatia, CEO
Q: Given the margin deterioration, is it still possible to achieve the EBITDA margin targets by 2027? A: Despite current challenges, we are focused on strategic initiatives to increase average unit volume and profitability. We remain committed to our Vision 2027 targets, leveraging value for money and innovation. - Amit Jatia, CEO
Q: What is the impact of geopolitical factors on store performance, and are you seeing a recovery? A: Some stores were impacted by geopolitical factors, but we are seeing marginal improvements. We expect better performance in the upcoming quarters as momentum builds. - Amit Jatia, CEO
Q: How are you addressing consumer trends towards healthier lifestyles? A: We are committed to enhancing the nutritional standards of our products while maintaining indulgent options. Our platform focuses on real food and balanced offerings to meet consumer expectations. - Amit Jatia, CEO
Q: Can you provide insights on store expansion plans and CapEx for the year? A: We plan to open 45 to 50 stores this year, with CapEx guidance around 100 to 250 crores. Our strategy focuses on sustainable growth and market opportunities. - Amit Jatia, CEO
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.