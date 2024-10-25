Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Growth Amidst ...

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533) has launched new products, including globally successful items like McChrystal fried chicken, which are expected to boost sales during the festive season.

The company is experiencing healthy growth in the off-premise channel, particularly through food delivery platforms, indicating strong market positioning.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533) is collaborating with major oil companies to expand its business, which could enhance its market reach and customer base.

The company maintains a strong focus on cost governance and strategic initiatives, which are expected to improve profitability and market competitiveness.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533) is committed to opening 45 to 50 new stores this financial year, demonstrating confidence in its growth strategy and market potential.

Negative Points

The company has faced significant margin deterioration over the past two quarters due to industry headwinds and geopolitical factors.

There is a noticeable slowdown in some stores, which have not yet returned to pre-crisis levels, impacting overall performance.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533) has not been able to achieve the previously articulated EBITDA margin targets, raising concerns about future profitability.

The company is dealing with increased royalty payments, which could affect its financial performance.

There is a competitive environment in the industry, with inconsistent store expansions by competitors, which could impact Westlife Foodworld Ltd (BOM:505533)'s market share.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the growth in the off-premise channel and collaboration with Northern India? A: We are experiencing healthy growth in the off-premise channel, maintaining a market-leading position. Our collaboration with Northern India involves shared campaigns and investments, enhancing our brand presence across regions. - Amit Jatia, CEO

Q: Given the margin deterioration, is it still possible to achieve the EBITDA margin targets by 2027? A: Despite current challenges, we are focused on strategic initiatives to increase average unit volume and profitability. We remain committed to our Vision 2027 targets, leveraging value for money and innovation. - Amit Jatia, CEO

Q: What is the impact of geopolitical factors on store performance, and are you seeing a recovery? A: Some stores were impacted by geopolitical factors, but we are seeing marginal improvements. We expect better performance in the upcoming quarters as momentum builds. - Amit Jatia, CEO

