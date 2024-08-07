WestJet says 10 per cent of fleet grounded after Calgary pummelled by hail

CALGARY — WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week, and the decreased capacity means it will have to cut flights across its network for the "foreseeable future."

The Calgary-based airline says those aircraft — 10 per cent of its fleet — need substantial repairs and inspections before they can fly again.

The carrier said 84 of its flights were cancelled Wednesday, with 106 cancelled Tuesday and 58 on Monday.

"We are incredibly disappointed to be disrupting the travel plans of our valued guests again this summer, and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding over the coming days as we weather the impact following this significant storm," Diederik Pen, president and chief operating officer of the airline, said in a news release.

The Calgary International Airport was pummelled by hail on Monday evening, forcing parts of its domestic terminal to close for repairs for an undetermined time.

A video taken by one traveller shows water pouring from the ceiling by a boarding gate, with chunks of what appear to be tile crashing to the ground.

"The severity and direction of the actual thunderstorm and hail became clear less than 30 minutes before impact, and we are extremely appreciative of our people who took quick action, prioritizing safety above all while limiting damage to our fleet and operation, wherever possible," said Pen.

A spokeswoman for Air Canada says its Calgary operations have returned to normal and it was able to schedule its largest planes to transport stranded passengers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press