WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notification to its tech ops union AMFA

(Reuters) - Onex Corp's WestJet on Saturday said that it has issued a 72-hour lockout notification to its technical operations union ‍Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA).

The company said that a work stoppage could occur as early as May 7 unless a deal is reached with AMFA.

The 72-hour lockout notice does not mean travel disruption will occur, WestJet said in a statement, adding that in the coming days it will take necessary action to manage impacts.

WestJet said it will prepare to operate a reduced schedule, managing changes and cancellations, and provide flexible change and cancel options to customers.

AMFA could not be reached for comment. WestJet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)