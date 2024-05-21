Advertisement
Canada markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,467.16
    +1.79 (+0.01%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,314.06
    +5.93 (+0.11%)
     

  • DOW

    39,844.03
    +37.26 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7327
    -0.0015 (-0.20%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.25
    -0.55 (-0.69%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    95,014.06
    +1,618.34 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,516.65
    +28.11 (+1.89%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,423.80
    -14.70 (-0.60%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,098.10
    -4.40 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4120
    -0.0250 (-0.56%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,801.77
    +6.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.09
    -0.06 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,416.45
    -7.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,946.93
    -122.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6747
    -0.0009 (-0.13%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS WOBBLE AS INVESTORS AWAIT NVIDIA EARNINGS

Crypto stocks surge on reports of Ether ETF approval

WestJet delays integration of Sunwing to 2025

The Canadian Press
·1 min read
The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — WestJet is pushing back its planned integration of Sunwing Airlines, which the Calgary-based carrier acquired last year.

In an email, WestJet said it will weave the discount airline's fleet into its own by April 27, 2025, six months after the integration date initially set for this October.

Rick Jones, WestJet's interim head of route planning, told a conference Monday that the postponement relates to pilot training as well as the measurement units used in the cockpit.

WestJet says both airlines will continue with "business as usual" for their winter flight schedules.

The longer timeline means it will be nearly a year until aviators can fly each other's planes, as pilot shortages continue to plague the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aviation expert John Gradek says wrangling over worker seniority for pilots slated to fly under the same banner remains a point of contention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press