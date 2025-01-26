The Western Union Company (WU): Why You Should Invest In This Extreme Dividend Stock Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks to Invest in Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) stands against the other dividend stocks.

In 2024, dividend stocks underperformed the broader market as attention shifted to high-flying tech stocks. The Dividend Aristocrat index, which tracks companies with a minimum of 25 consecutive years of dividend growth, rose only 6.3% compared to the broader market's impressive 27% gain. Despite this, analysts remain positive about the long-term outlook for dividend stocks, as they have historically delivered stronger performance over extended periods.

Analysts believe dividend stocks could see a resurgence in 2025 due to increased market volatility. The last time these stocks outperformed the broader market was in 2022, as concerns over a potential recession pushed investors toward sectors like utilities, consumer goods, and others associated with value stocks and reliable earnings. While there’s no guarantee that recession fears or a bear market will emerge in 2025, the significant rallies of 2023 and 2024—which have contributed to dividend stocks lagging—often lead to heightened volatility, particularly if ambitious growth projections begin to falter. Moreover, as the new administration implements its economic policies, periods of uncertainty and market disruptions could arise. In such scenarios, dividend-paying stocks, seen as stable and dependable, might become more attractive to investors seeking steady returns during turbulent times.

Dividend yields play a crucial role in drawing investors to dividend stocks. While analysts often suggest prioritizing stocks with a strong track record of dividend growth, the allure of high yields remains significant. Experts caution against falling for yield traps, urging investors to focus on companies that steadily enhance shareholder returns. Still, proponents of high-yield investments emphasize the importance of dividend yields in an overall investment strategy.

In their study Income Illusions: Challenging the High Yield Stock Narrative, published in the March 2024 Journal of Asset Management, Yin Chen and Roni Israelov analyzed the impact of dividends on investment returns. They divided stocks into high-dividend and low-dividend categories based on the median dividend yield from the prior year. Their research, covering the top 1,500 US stocks from January 1964 to December 2021, revealed that high-dividend portfolios outperformed in both returns and risk. These portfolios achieved an average annual return of 13.8% with 15.6% volatility, compared to low-dividend portfolios, which returned 11.8% annually with a higher volatility of 21.9%. This performance gap resulted in a 3.6% difference in compound annual growth rate. In addition, high-dividend portfolios experienced smaller losses during market downturns. However, while high-dividend stocks generally performed better over the full study period, a long-short investment strategy in these stocks resulted in an annual loss of nearly 1% between 2003 and 2021, with the strongest returns recorded between 1983 and 2002.

