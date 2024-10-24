Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reports Weak Q3

Leading data storage manufacturer Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) met Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q3 CY2024, with sales up 48.9% year on year to $4.10 billion. The company expects next quarter’s revenue to be around $4.3 billion, slightly below analysts’ estimates. Its non-GAAP profit of $1.78 per share was 4% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Western Digital (WDC) Q3 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $4.10 billion vs analyst estimates of $4.12 billion (in line)

Adjusted EPS: $1.78 vs analyst estimates of $1.71 (4% beat)

Adjusted Operating Income: $884 million vs analyst estimates of $847.8 million (4.3% beat)

Revenue Guidance for Q4 CY2024 is $4.3 billion at the midpoint, slightly below analyst estimates of $4.34 billion

Adjusted EPS guidance for Q4 CY2024 is $1.90 at the midpoint, slightly below analyst estimates of $1.92

Gross Margin (GAAP): 37.9%, up from 3.6% in the same quarter last year

Inventory Days Outstanding: 121, down from 126 in the previous quarter

Operating Margin: 18.1%, up from -21.7% in the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow was -$14 million compared to -$750 million in the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $22.87 billion

“Western Digital’s performance in the fiscal first quarter demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence and disciplined capital investment as our focus on lasting quality and reliability, driven by industry leading innovation and a diversified portfolio, has allowed us to target the most attractive end markets to improve profitability,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO.

Company Overview

Founded in 1970 by a Motorola employee, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) is a leading producer of hard disk drives, SSDs and flash memory.

Memory Semiconductors

The rapid growth in data generation and the need to support increases in processing power for everything from consumer devices to data center servers are driving the demand for memory chips. From the content delivery networks and edge computing to the cloud, data storage is a key component underpinning the global technology architecture. On top of that, secular growth drivers like machine learning and the boom in media-rich digital content are further accelerating the need for storage. Like all semiconductor segments, memory makers are highly cyclical, driven by supply and demand imbalances and exposure to consumer product cycles.

Sales Growth

A company’s long-term performance is an indicator of its overall business quality. While any business can experience short-term success, top-performing ones enjoy sustained growth for multiple years. Over the last five years, Western Digital’s revenue declined by 1.6% per year. This shows demand was weak, a rough starting point for our analysis.

