Western Digital First Quarter 2025 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) First Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$4.10b (up 49% from 1Q 2024).

Net income: US$481.0m (up from US$700.0m loss in 1Q 2024).

Profit margin: 12% (up from net loss in 1Q 2024).

EPS: US$1.40 (up from US$2.17 loss in 1Q 2024).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Western Digital EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 2.0%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.6% growth forecast for the Tech industry in the US.

Performance of the American Tech industry.

The company's shares are up 3.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Western Digital (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.