West End wars: Who will win the new battle for the soul of Soho?

A new “battle of Soho” has erupted, pitting business leaders against Westminster council and local residents, whom they accuse of killing the boisterous vitality that makes it a world-famous destination.

A group representing some 150 business chiefs and owners led by John James, managing director of property owner Soho Estates, has written to the council, the Mayor and the new Westminster MP Rachel Blake expressing its profound frustration at what it sees as the high number of planning and licence applications being turned down by the Labour-run authority — under pressure from local voters.

But residents have hit back, saying that levels of crime, drunkenness and anti-social behaviour are out of control, particularly on hot spots such as Dean Street, Frith Street, Greek Street and Romilly Street. They insist the council is right to push back against developers who do not have to live with the consequences of their new bar, club or restaurant openings.

Sadiq Khan has also been dragged into the row following the surprise publication last month of the Mayor’s Government-backed proposal to pedestrianise Oxford Street. This would create a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) that would transfer planning decision-making out from the council to Khan and his officials.

Some members of the Soho Business Alliance (SBA), formed during the pandemic when many companies were fighting for their lives, are lobbying for the area covered by the MDC to encompass Soho, and even Leicester Square, in what would be an unprecedented municipal landgrab of a huge swathe of the West End. But it would give the Mayor powers to consider pedestrianisation of smaller roads south of Oxford Street and rule on planning applications that the council has been reluctant to approve.

The potential move has been welcomed by James, who runs the property company originally built up by his former boss and father-in-law, the porn and property tycoon Paul Raymond. He said the Mayor has “got to be an improvement on what we’ve got”, adding “Soho is like every high street in the country — it’s struggling for its life.”

In his letter James, who was married to Raymond’s hard-partying late daughter Debbie, said Westminster was acting “like a rural parish council” rather than London’s most important local authority by refusing so many applications.

The 71-year-old Cumbrian butcher’s son and former model added: “In Soho in 2024 there are more empty premises than I have ever seen since 1986. Many operators are considering moving out because of Westminster’s obvious bias against them.”

