WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 10.0% on the 29th of March to $0.4125, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.375. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.0%.

WESCO International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, WESCO International was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 9.6% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

WESCO International Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. WESCO International has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

WESCO International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that WESCO International is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for WESCO International that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is WESCO International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

