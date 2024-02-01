We're Not Worried About Legend Mining's (ASX:LEG) Cash Burn

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Legend Mining (ASX:LEG) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Legend Mining Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2023, Legend Mining had cash of AU$15m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$114k. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from June 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Legend Mining To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Legend Mining's cash burn of AU$114k is about 0.2% of its AU$49m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Legend Mining's Cash Burn A Worry?

Given it's an early stage company, we don't have a lot of data with which to judge Legend Mining's cash burn. We would undoubtedly be more comfortable if it had reported some operating revenue. Having said that, we can say that its cash runway was a real positive. Summing up, its cash burn doesn't bother us and we're excited to see what kind of growth it can achieve with its current cash hoard. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Legend Mining (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

