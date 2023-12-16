We're Not Very Worried About Kymera Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KYMR) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Kymera Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In September 2023, Kymera Therapeutics had US$358m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$174m. Therefore, from September 2023 it had 2.1 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Kymera Therapeutics Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Kymera Therapeutics is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 12% in the last year. To be fair, given that fact it's hardly inspiring to see that the operating revenue was flat year on year. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Kymera Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Kymera Therapeutics is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Kymera Therapeutics' cash burn of US$174m is about 12% of its US$1.4b market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Kymera Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Kymera Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Kymera Therapeutics' situation. On another note, Kymera Therapeutics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

