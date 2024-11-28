We're Not Very Worried About essensys' (LON:ESYS) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for essensys (LON:ESYS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

See our latest analysis for essensys

When Might essensys Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When essensys last reported its July 2024 balance sheet in November 2024, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£3.1m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£3.2m. That means it had a cash runway of around 12 months as of July 2024. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that essensys will reach cashflow breakeven in around 21 months. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

AIM:ESYS Debt to Equity History November 28th 2024

How Well Is essensys Growing?

Happily, essensys is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 78% over the last year. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue dropped 4.4% during the same time frame. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can essensys Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like essensys is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Story Continues