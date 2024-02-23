We're Not Very Worried About Chrysos' (ASX:C79) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Chrysos (ASX:C79) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Chrysos Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Chrysos last reported its December 2023 balance sheet in February 2024, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$85m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$64m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 16 months as of December 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Chrysos Growing?

Notably, Chrysos actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 168%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While that certainly gives us pause for thought, we take a lot of comfort in the strong annual revenue growth of 70%. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Chrysos Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Chrysos is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$781m, Chrysos' AU$64m in cash burn equates to about 8.2% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Chrysos' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Chrysos' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Chrysos' situation. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Chrysos that you should be aware of before investing.

