We're Keeping An Eye On Magnetic Resources' (ASX:MAU) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Magnetic Resources Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2023, Magnetic Resources had cash of AU$4.1m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$5.9m. Therefore, from June 2023 it had roughly 8 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. However, if we extrapolate the company's recent cash burn trend, then it would have a longer cash run way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Magnetic Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Magnetic Resources did record statutory revenue of AU$480 over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 23% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. Magnetic Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Magnetic Resources Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Magnetic Resources to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Magnetic Resources' cash burn of AU$5.9m is about 2.5% of its AU$239m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Magnetic Resources' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Magnetic Resources' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, Magnetic Resources has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

