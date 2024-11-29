We're Hopeful That Element 29 Resources (CVE:ECU) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Element 29 Resources (CVE:ECU) stock is up 264% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Element 29 Resources' cash burn is. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Element 29 Resources Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2024, Element 29 Resources had cash of CA$2.6m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$2.4m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 13 months as of September 2024. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

TSXV:ECU Debt to Equity History November 29th 2024

How Is Element 29 Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Element 29 Resources isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. While it hardly paints a picture of imminent growth, the fact that it has reduced its cash burn by 47% over the last year suggests some degree of prudence. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Element 29 Resources due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Element 29 Resources Raise Cash?

While Element 29 Resources is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

