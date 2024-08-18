We're Hopeful That Alset International (Catalist:40V) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Alset International (Catalist:40V) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Alset International's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2024, Alset International had cash of S$29m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through S$12m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.4 years as of June 2024. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is Alset International's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Alset International actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. The grim reality for shareholders is that operating revenue fell by 67% over the last twelve months, which is not what we want to see in a cash burning company. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Alset International is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Alset International Raise Cash?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, Alset International shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Alset International's cash burn of S$12m is about 13% of its S$87m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Alset International's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Alset International's cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Alset International you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

