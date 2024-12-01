We've Saved $1.6 Million in 401(k)s. We're in Our Early 60s. Should We Start Contributing to a Roth?

A couple in their early 60s reviews their retirement savings together.

By your early 60s, you’ll likely be paying close attention to your finances and retirement savings. This may include making crucial decisions on investment structure, risk tolerance, income needs and tax planning, among the many other moving parts of your financial life.

Some households may consider whether they should switch to a Roth portfolio. Doing so can potentially save you considerably on taxes in retirement but comes at the cost of paying higher taxes upfront. This is true whether you switch Roth contributions or convert your existing savings into Roth funds. Here are a few things to think about if you’re considering a pivot to a Roth account. You can also use this free tool to match with a financial advisor for professional guidance.

Pivoting vs. Converting to a Roth

For working households with existing savings, you typically have two options for adding a Roth account to your retirement plan. You can either start contributing to a Roth account or you can convert your pre-tax 401(k) into a Roth portfolio entirely.

Pivoting your contributions means diverting your annual savings – in whole or in part – to a Roth portfolio. For example, you might contribute less to your 401(k) and put that money into a Roth IRA instead. Given the low limits on Roth IRA contributions, many households will only pivot part of their retirement savings and put the rest in other accounts.

Doing a Roth conversion means moving the money that’s in a pre-tax account into a Roth IRA. There is no limit on how much money you can convert or how many conversions you’re allowed during your life. This makes conversions an effective loophole in the Roth IRA contribution caps. (Keep in mind that the IRS does limit you to one IRA rollover per year.)

In both cases, you must have an existing Roth portfolio to fund. While your employer will manage a Roth 401(k), opening a Roth IRA requires finding a brokerage that offers this product.

You can then fund your new account with ongoing contributions or convert your pre-tax assets into Roth funds. In both cases, the assets you put into the account must come from what’s called “earned income,” meaning that you made this money through pay or compensation rather than investment returns. A financial advisor can help you weigh the different options you have to save for retirement, including Roth rollovers.

Benefits of a Roth vs. Pre-Tax Account

There are different benefits of having a pre-tax account vs. a Roth account.

The main difference between Roth accounts and pre-tax accounts is their tax treatment.

