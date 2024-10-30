Is Welltower (WELL) Well-Positioned To Benefit From The Robust Growth In The Senior Housing Industry?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Asset Fund” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. US equities ended the quarter higher for the fourth quarter in a row. The Fed's long-awaited interest rate cuts and generally positive economic data caused a significant shift from large-cap, Magnificent Seven, growth, and momentum stocks toward value, cyclical, and small-cap stocks. Against this backdrop, Baron Asset Fund returned 8.34% (Institutional Shares) in the quarter, outperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index’s 6.54% return. The stock returns in the quarter were driven by Earnings Quality and the favorable environment for the firm’s investment strategy. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Baron Asset Fund highlighted stocks like Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is a REIT that drives the transformation of healthcare infrastructure. The one-month return of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) was 8.17%, and its shares gained 60.85% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On October 29, 2024, Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) stock closed at $137.34 per share with a market capitalization of $85.679 billion.

Baron Asset Fund stated the following regarding Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"We initiated a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), which owns and operates senior housing and medical office buildings in the U.S. and internationally. We believe that operating fundamentals in the senior housing industry will continue to be robust, and Welltower is well positioned to capture both a cyclical and secular inflection in growth during the coming years. If occupancy of the company’s units were to return to levels achieved before the pandemic, we believe that senior housing cash flow would grow by more than 50%. In addition, we believe that there is further structural upside opportunity to both occupancy and operating margins by enhancing asset management, employing proprietary data analytics, and introducing initiatives such as amenity-based pricing. We recently met with the entire Welltower executive team in our offices and came away encouraged by the multi-dimensional growth opportunities ahead. Welltower has recruited top senior executives from the multi-family housing market to execute and deploy various initiatives that they believe can drive profitability beyond what other industry participants have achieved.