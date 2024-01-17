Wellspire Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLS) insiders have significant skin in the game with 67% ownership

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Wellspire Holdings Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

57% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Wellspire Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 67% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of Wellspire Holdings Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Wellspire Holdings Berhad.

KLSE:WELLS Ownership Breakdown January 17th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Wellspire Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Wellspire Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Wellspire Holdings Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:WELLS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2024

Wellspire Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Guopiao Mo is the largest shareholder with 45% of shares outstanding. Haibin He is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Kenanga Investors Bhd. holds about 6.6% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 57% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Wellspire Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Wellspire Holdings Berhad. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of RM477m, that means they have RM320m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Wellspire Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.5%, of the Wellspire Holdings Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Wellspire Holdings Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

