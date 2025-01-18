Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Here’s Why Jim Cramer is Bullish on Its Future Prospects

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer Discussed These 18 Stocks As Inflation Dropped. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) stands against other stocks that Jim Cramer discussed as inflation drops.

In a fresh appearance on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer started the show by commenting on the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. The CPI is an inflation measurement, and the data for December saw prices rise by 0.4% monthly and 2.9% yearly. The monthly figure was above economist expectations of 0.3% while the annual figure was in-line. Naturally, this would suggest positive market movement but the investor reaction was muted. Commenting on the reaction, Cramer shared: “Look what can I say. People told me that, again and again, if it just came in in-line that would be bad. That turned out to be a great mis-judgement. An in-line number in an atmosphere where we felt that things are going to, that everything’s going to go explode to the top and we’re going to be seeing five percent on the ten-year and six percent on the thirty, all these crazy things. All of the table, at least for today.”

Cramer added that market sentiment is at opposite ends when it comes to interest rates and earnings. This is because Investors don’t expect the Fed to cut interest rates by much this year. According to him, “When I look at this market. . . there was a tremendous amount of negativity about interest rates but positivity about earnings. If you take the negativity about interest rates off, you look at the earnings that we saw this morning, people are going to be pretty optimistic. And it might be sustainable throughout, I don’t know, a little while. These are great numbers that we saw this morning.”

The day had started with big banks releasing a set of earnings release that sent their stocks soaring. However, Cramer’s co-host, David Faber, cautioned that when he previously appreciated positive bank earnings, the stocks ended up dipping in the aftermath. Cramer responded by agreeing with Faber’s assessment and adding “I think the difference might be that the tone of the comments at least from what I’ve talked to the, from the CEOs, on the calls, will be a little more positive. For something that we, I think we all struggle to try to get a handle on which is this notion of animal spirits. [The] Notion of optimism.”

He linked some of the optimism with the perception of the incoming administration being more friendly towards banks when it came to regulation. “You know, Carl, when you see CEOs, you try to figure out what’s happening in the country since the election. And you hear people say listen it’s a peaceful transition, you hear people say it’s a much better environment for deals,” Cramer commented. He added “But I come back and just say, what’s really going on is a belief that it, when it comes to the banks, that there was some sort of tyrannical regime. . . If they are gone, then maybe there is a runway for more than just one quarter’s growth.”

Story Continues