Is Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) a Cheap NYSE Stock to Invest in Now?

The stock market appears poised for another year of impressive returns, likely extending into 2025. However, concerns about high valuations persist. To gain insight into this, Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at NYU Stern School of Business, recently joined CNBC’s ‘Closing Bell’ on December 14. Damodaran recognized that it’s tough to keep up after two years of returns over 25%. He mentioned that if the market stays stable until the end of the year, it would be similar to the high points seen in the 1950s and mid-1970s. However, he was doubtful about being able to keep this strong performance going, as it’s challenging to continue rising after such big gains.
When asked if the market is overvalued, Damodaran said that while prices are high, they haven’t reached the level of a bubble yet. He compared the current situation to the late 1990s but clarified that he doesn’t plan to sell all his investments. Instead, he is hesitant to invest cash right away because staying in cash might mean losing out on potential gains. He also mentioned that while there may be limited growth in price-to-earnings ratios in 2025, there could still be good returns due to better-than-expected earnings growth from new government policies. Damodaran believes that a return of 8% to 10% would be satisfactory for him, as he prioritizes preserving wealth over aiming for very high returns.
The US stock market currently presents a mixed valuation picture. According to Morningstar, Large growth stocks have experienced significant price appreciation. However, their current valuations may not fully reflect the inherent risks associated with high growth expectations and potential competition. Consumer defensive stocks tend to be less volatile during economic downturns, but the current valuations may be inflated due to a perceived safe-haven status. Utilities may be currently overvalued relative to their historical performance and future earnings potential as interest rates rise. The industrial sector may be overvalued due to concerns about potential economic slowdowns and rising input costs, although some sub-sectors may offer value.
Conversely, the communication services sector may present attractive opportunities for investors. While facing challenges such as increased competition and regulatory scrutiny, certain companies within this sector may be undervalued relative to their long-term growth prospects. The energy sector has experienced significant volatility in recent years. However, with increasing global energy demand and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, certain segments of the energy sector may be undervalued at current prices.
Markets are constantly evolving, influenced by various factors such as economic growth, interest rates, and geopolitical events. Damodaran’s insights reflect a cautious view of market prospects heading into 2025, emphasizing careful investment strategies amid high valuations.
We sifted through the Finviz stock screener to compile a list of the top NYSE-listed stocks. We then selected the 10 stocks with a forward P/E ratio under 15 that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q3 2024.
Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC)
Current Forward P/E as of December 16: 12.8
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 72
Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) is a multinational financial services company. It’s one of the largest banks in the US and its extensive network includes numerous branches and ATMs across the country. It operates across various segments, including consumer banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and investment banking.
In Q3 2024, the company reported a revenue of $20.4 billion, driven in part by its credit card business, which demonstrated consistent strength, with balances increasing for 13 consecutive quarters. The company has focused on expanding its credit card offerings, which include the recent launch of new co-branded cards with Expedia and a multi-year agreement with Volkswagen Financial Services. These partnerships have expanded customer reach and increased new credit card accounts to ~2 million this year.
While revenue declined by 2% year-over-year, the company remains optimistic about its future. Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) has strategically adjusted its business focus by investing in key growth areas and divesting from less profitable segments.
