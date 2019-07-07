Crypto enthusiast Ben Askren suffered a brutal knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 last night. Well that sucked -- Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 7, 2019 To quote MMA Junkie: "A flying knee sent Askren stiff to the canvas just five seconds after the start of the pay-per-view fight, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Masvidal landed two follow-up punches before referee Jason Herzog could intervene. Masvidal then mocked his fallen opponent." "Askren (19-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) and Masvidal (34-13 MMA, 11-6 UFC) exchanged plenty of trash talk prior to the fight and even came close to physical confrontation outside the cage. Askren denied the bad blood got to him and hoped to leverage a win into aThe post 'Well, that sucked': Litecoin fan Ben Askren hits the deck appeared first on Coin Rivet.

Crypto enthusiast Ben Askren suffered a brutal knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 last night.

Well that sucked — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 7, 2019





To quote MMA Junkie: “A flying knee sent Askren stiff to the canvas just five seconds after the start of the pay-per-view fight, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Masvidal landed two follow-up punches before referee Jason Herzog could intervene. Masvidal then mocked his fallen opponent.”

“Askren (19-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) and Masvidal (34-13 MMA, 11-6 UFC) exchanged plenty of trash talk prior to the fight and even came close to physical confrontation outside the cage. Askren denied the bad blood got to him and hoped to leverage a win into a title shot at champ Kamaru Usman.”

Earlier this year, the Litecoin Foundation sponsored Askren at UFC 235, where he defeated Robbie Lawler. The cryptocurrency’s logo was plastered all over the infamous Octagon during the match and its price shot up as a result.





All good things must come to an end, we guess. Check out the latest Litecoin price news here.

The post ‘Well, that sucked’: Litecoin fan Ben Askren hits the deck appeared first on Coin Rivet.