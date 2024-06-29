Welcome to ‘personalised pricing’ where the better off pay more

Cursor arrow clicking over a barcode inside the shape of an eye

How much would you be willing to let retailers know about your life and shopping habits in order to bag a discount?

We are accustomed to surge pricing – when costs rise for everyone as broader demand increases, like hotels, flights and increasingly pints. But thanks to advances in technology, retailers are taking on a much more customised way of selling products.

This new trend – known in industry parlance as personalised pricing – is tailored specifically to an individual shopper. Others call it “surveillance pricing”.

The idea is simple: using the vast volumes of data that retailers know about us, from who we are to the products we like to buy and when we like to buy them, coupled with other information such as our credit score, location and more, shops could tailor the prices they offer to us personally.

This could help drive prices down in the long run and be a boon for shoppers, but some worry that retailers could end up charging people what they can afford (or are willing to pay), meaning wealthier people could pay more.

It’s part of a broader trend towards personalisation at the point of sale as we hand over more data to businesses – not always to the benefit of the consumer.

The idea that we’re being surveilled in our shopping habits, both online and offline, has taken hold: some 42pc of Britons believe some or nearly all websites use such strategies to personalise pricing, according to a 2021 report by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. But it is very difficult to know if you are being targeted by brands in this way.

The practice is entrenched in the United States, where everything from business-to-business software, restaurant prices and even exam revision tutoring is personalised depending on who you are and what information the business can glean about you.

Retailers including Walmart and Home Depot have previously been spotted altering prices for customers based on how frequently they’ve previously visited their website, using it as an indication of how keen someone is to buy an item, while supermarket chain Albertsons has sent personalised offers to Coca-Cola fans’ phones when they reach the relevant aisle in their stores.

Such direct use of data to provide different prices to customers could fall foul of data protection rules in Europe, but there are alternatives – including keeping people locked into big brands’ phone apps to gather more information about them.

One Polish convenience store has tasked its customers with keeping a virtual frog alive in its app in order to unlock discounted prices, according to Toby Pickard, senior partner in the retail futures branch of IGD, a grocery industry consultancy.

“It’s a bit like a Tamagotchi,” he says. The goal of keeping the cartoon amphibian alive? To get you spending more time in the retailer’s app, so it can better discern what your interests are. Similarly, KFC’s app features an arcade game that allows users to play a game and win prizes – giving the fast food company plenty of user data in return.

Booking flights and hotels has long been a hotbed of dynamic pricing, with algorithms raising prices for popular times and routes for every potential customer. However, there are signs that airlines are offering personalised prices to either reward loyal customers or make them pay as much as they can afford.

Executive transformation expert Ani Naqvi says she now regularly clears her cookies on her web browser to try and reduce the likelihood of being quoted higher, personalised prices. But she still finds that the prices she’s quoted for certain airlines are higher than those her husband gets for the same flight.

One potential reason for that, Naqvi believes, is the difference in how they shop online. “His spending habits are more frugal than mine, so he gets cheap prices where I will be quoted higher prices in general,” she said.

British businesswoman Kamilah Hale encountered what she thought of as surveillance pricing when she tried to book internal flights in the United States several years ago. “I was aware the prices can go up because you’re looking at it frequently,” says Hale. But when the cost of her flights shot up 80pc, she found it beyond the pale. “I did very seriously consider not going on the flight,” she said.

Whether Hale actually encountered surveillance pricing (a 2018 study by Ipsos found 0.31pc of all price personalisation was in the airline sector) or was simply on the unlucky end of dynamic pricing, isn’t entirely clear. The intangible nature of it, that you never know if it really is a personalised price and you are being targeted, is another alarming side-effect.

Not every surveillance-based price is necessarily higher, however. Co-op card members, for example, are given the option of picking two offers from a list of eight every week. The offers include savings on items they frequently buy, whether biscuits, washing-up liquid, or television listing magazines.

Like Tesco’s Clubcard prices, they require the shopper to own a supermarket loyalty card, but unlike Tesco they’re personalised to individual shoppers, based on their past purchases. A similar scheme is operated by Sainsbury’s, attached to its Nectar card. The Your Nectar Card scheme offers shoppers up to 10 personalised prices a week, which could see up to 30pc slashed off the normal price of items.

Supercharging those loyalty apps – which 60pc of Britons use according to IDG data – with additional data-driven offers is the future, says Pickard. Customers like them because they get a bargain, and brands get loyal customers who keep spending.

Drinkers have also likely encountered personalised pricing – after a fashion – if they’ve ever supped a pint in Wetherspoons. While not tailored to an individual level, the cost of the pub chain’s food and drink varies depending on where you are in the country. “Our aim, with regard to pricing, is to be competitive within the local area,” it said in 2022.

Surveillance pricing has often been seen as an online-only phenomenon, but we’re handing more data over to retailers in physical spaces too, says Pickard. Scan as you shop devices in supermarkets and stores including Ikea and Marks & Spencer aren’t just for user convenience. They’re designed to track what you buy, and where you linger in-store – as well as being another screen on which ads can be shown to you.

Some people will think the creeping surveillance around our shopping is, well… a little creepy.

“Personally, I think it’s a case of relevancy,” says IGD’s Pickard. “If the promotion or the price is relevant to me, that’s fine.” And he’s got the data to prove it: his firm’s data show consumers are willing to be disrupted by ads and offers while shopping in physical stores, if it means they get a better deal.

“Future gazing, it’s likely that personalised pricing will become more and more prevalent,” he says. So get ready for our brave new world.