Weg SA (WEGZY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

Weg SA (WEGZY) reported a 29% growth in EBITDA, with the margin improving to 22.6% compared to the same period last year.

The company saw strong sales growth in the air conditioning and motor pool pump segments, as well as in the paints and varnishes sector, particularly in the Mexican operations.

Weg SA (WEGZY) announced the acquisition of Volt Electric Motors, a Turkish manufacturer, which is expected to enhance their industrial and commercial electric motors segment.

The company is expanding its production capacity, with significant investments in Brazil and Mexico, particularly in the motor and transformer factories.

Positive outlook for the T&D market in North America and good performance in the generation business, contributing to revenue growth.

Negative Points

There was a drop in revenue from wind turbines and solar segments due to reduced order books and lower solar panel costs.

The company experienced increased SG&A expenses, partly due to the consolidation of Marathon's industrial motors and generators.

Freight costs have been rising, impacting overall sales expenses.

The effective tax rate is expected to remain higher as the one-off benefits from Switzerland last year will not be repeated.

Margins were slightly impacted by the integration of Marathon businesses, which have lower margins compared to Weg SA (WEGZY)'s average.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the long-term momentum for the domestic market, especially in industrial sectors, and the dynamics for SME and other segments? A: The domestic market for electric electronic equipment showed growth, with short-cycle equipment like gearboxes and automation products performing well. Long-cycle equipment saw a slight drop due to project concentration last year. We expect positive growth in short-cycle equipment in the coming months, while long-cycle equipment should improve next year. (Respondent: CEO)

Q: What are the expectations for profitability, particularly regarding COGS and product mix? A: The main factor affecting COGS is material costs, which have been stable. The product mix, especially the reduction in solar generation, impacts margins. T&D equipment demand is improving, which should positively affect profitability. We are also developing battery solutions, which have a positive outlook. (Respondent: CFO)

Q: Could you provide insights into CapEx expectations and competitive dynamics in the T&D market in the US? A: We plan to maintain CapEx between 3% to 5% of revenues. The T&D market is growing, especially in North America, with positive demand for transformers and related equipment. We expect this trend to continue, supported by a strong order book. (Respondent: COO)

