This week’s best savings rates

The eleven savings accounts with the best interest rates for 2024

Hundreds of savings accounts currently offer a rate that beats CPI inflation, after the rate at which prices are rising fell to 3.9pc in November, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

However, inflation-beating offers might not last long. In line with the Bank Rate, which the Bank of England held steady at 5.25pc at its latest meeting, savings rates appear to have peaked, too. Several top rates have already disappeared from the market in recent weeks. As such, anyone looking to secure a generous account may need to act fast.

“The top rates on fixed-rate bonds are dominated by challenger banks, which have their own reasons to change rates, but they could well be monitoring swaps very closely,” says Rachel Springall, of Moneyfacts.

“If there is a sentiment for fixed rates to fall longer-term, we may see more immediate impact on the five-year fixed markets, but also the current margins between the top rate shorter-term fixed bonds to tighten.

“Savers may wish to act now to secure a top fixed-rate bond, as rates in this market can come and go very quickly.”

While a lower inflation rate will put less pressure on your finances, it’s still important not to leave your savings languishing in an account with a poor rate.

The average easy-access account pays around 3.15pc, while the top easy-access rate on the market is 5.22pc from Metro Bank, with its Instant Access Savings Account Limited Edition Rate, according to market analysts MoneyFacts.

Punjab National Bank is paying among the lowest returns, with its savings account offering 0.75pc. A saver with £50,000 in this account will earn around £376.29 a year in interest. Moving the deposit to the best buy account would yield £2,673.36 a year, an extra £2,297.07.

To get a better deal, savers can opt to put their money into longer-term fixed-rate savings bonds.

The top one-year bond from Al Rayan Bank pays 5.5pc. A saver who puts £50,000 in the top account would earn £2,820.39 interest a year.

Story continues

Use our calculator below to find out how much interest you’d earn from a lump sum or regular monthly payments.

To help you get the most out of your savings, The Telegraph has compiled the best rates available on the market right now for bonds, savings accounts, Isas and current accounts.

The best bond rates for 2023

One-year fixed rate

Al Rayan Bank 12 Month Fixed Term Deposit – 5.5pc

You can save between £5,000 and £1m. This is a Sharia-compliant account, and therefore pays an “expected profit rate” (EPR) as opposed to an “annual equivalent rate” (AER).

Expected profit is paid quarterly.

Two-year fixed rate

Hanley Economic Building Society 2-Year Fixed Rate Bond – 5.25pc

You can save between £1,000 and £75,000. Interest is paid on maturity.

Five-year fixed rate

UBL UK 5-Year Fixed Rate Deposit – 4.75pc

You can save between £2,000 and £1m. Interest is paid on maturity.

The best savings account rates for 2023

Easy-access savings account

Metro Bank Instant Access Savings Account – 5.22pc

You can save between £1 to £2m, however the higher 5.22pc rate is only paid if you open a new account and deposit at least £500 in the first 28 days – otherwise you’ll earn 1.65pc. If you do qualify for the higher rate, it will last for 12 months, after which time it will drop.

Interest is paid monthly and must be compounded.

Regular savings account

Nationwide Flex Regular Saver – 8.00pc

This account has a 12-month term and can be opened with just £1. You don’t need to make deposits every month, but the maximum monthly amount you can pay in is just £200. If you make four or more withdrawals, the interest rate will fall to 2.15pc for the rest of the term. Interest is paid annually.

Notice savings account

United Trust Bank 200 Day Notice Account – 5.58pc

You can save between £5,000 and £2m. You must give 180 days’ notice before making a withdrawal or closing the account. Interest is paid monthly.

The best current account rates for 2023

Nationwide FlexDirect Current Account – 5pc (up to £1,500)

You must pay at least £1,000 a month to earn interest.

The best Isa rates for 2023

Easy-access

Metro Bank Easy Access Cash Isa – 5.11pc

Savers can open the account with just £1. Rate will drop to 1.65pc after the first 12 months. Interest is paid annually and can be paid away or compounded.

One-year fixed rate

Virgin Money 1-Year Fixed-Rate Cash Isa – 5.25pc

The Isa has a minimum deposit requirement of £1. Interest is paid on maturity.

Two-year fixed rate

Melton Building Society 2-Year Fixed-Rate Cash Isa – 4.95pc

The minimum deposit is £1,000, and interest is paid annually.

Five-year fixed rate

UBL UK 5-Year Fixed-Rate Cash Isa – 4.5pc

You need a minimum of £2,000 to open an account. Interest is paid on maturity and must be paid away.

What is the difference between an Isa, bond, savings and a current account?

A current account is a transactional account that typically pays no interest but gives you a lot of flexibility in how often you access your money.

With a savings account, the bank pays you interest for keeping your money and therefore imposes some restrictions on how many withdrawals you can make.

A fixed-rate bond is a savings account with a fixed term, usually between one and five years. Until the duration of the bond is up, you cannot withdraw your funds, but in exchange for the commitment you will typically benefit from a higher rate.

The difference between an Isa and other savings accounts is that there is no tax charged on the interest. Everyone can save up to £20,000 a year tax-free in an Isa.

How to choose the right account for you

The first thing to consider is whether you might need access to the funds in an emergency. A current account or an easy-access savings account will give you this flexibility.

However, you will get a higher rate if you are willing to lock away your funds for a set period (for example, in a bond). Generally, the longer the period, the higher the rate – however, this is not the case at the moment. Fixed-rate accounts with one and two-year terms are far higher than those with five-year rates.

The other thing to consider is whether you are at risk of exceeding your personal savings allowance. This is £1,000 for a basic-rate taxpayer and £500 for a higher-rate taxpayer. If you earn more than this in interest outside of an Isa, then you will have to pay income tax.

Use our calculator to work out whether you could breach your allowance and if you should get an Isa.

Recommended

The best ‘green’ savings accounts for boosting returns

Read more

This article is kept updated with the latest rates.