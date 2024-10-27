Weekly Roundup on the Cannabis Sector & Psychedelic Sector 10-28-2024

Key Takeaways; Cannabis Sector

Chicago Atlantic REIT secured a $50 million loan to fund new marijuana investments

Canopy Growth reduced loan term by $100 million to strengthen financial position

RIV Capital reported doubling revenue, and strong synergy gains ahead of Cansortium merger

Key Takeaways; Psychedelic Sector

Awakn expanded phase 3 trial sites for alcohol use disorder

MIRA Pharmaceuticals announced breakthrough with ketamine-based pain treatment

Below is a weekly roundup of what happened this week in the cannabis and psychedelic sectors. In this ever-evolving landscape, we explore the major developments and groundbreaking initiatives happening among companies operating in these industries; from advancements in medical research, therapeutic applications to shifts in legal frameworks and current market trends.

Top Marijuana Companies for Week

#1: Chicago Atlantic

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI), a cannabis-focused lender and commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, recently secured a $50 million unsecured term loan with a fixed 9% interest rate, maturing in October 2028. This loan, which included a 1.50% upfront fee, allows for prepayment with penalties of 3% in the first year and 2% in the second year. According to the company, the funds will be used to repay existing borrowings on its $110 million revolving credit facility and for general working capital.

This loan marked a significant step in Chicago Atlantic’s ongoing efforts to expand its investments in the cannabis sector. The company has been actively deploying capital, such as a recent $20 million loan to Massachusetts-based Nova Farms and funding for dispensary buildouts in New York’s social equity program.

The firm’s CEO, Peter Sack, highlighted the loan as an example of the company’s ability to source accretive financing that enhances liquidity for pursuing additional opportunities. “This unsecured note is the latest example of our ability to source accretive financing that further enhances our operational liquidity to pursue additional opportunities within our active originations pipeline,” Sack said in a statement.

In conjunction with this loan, Chicago Atlantic received its first credit rating from Egan-Jones, which assigned a BBB+ rating to both the company and the loan, indicating a solid ability to repay despite potential sensitivity to evolving credit conditions.

Since its inception, Chicago Atlantic has deployed over $2.2 billion in credit and equity investments, demonstrating its commitment to supporting the growth and development of the cannabis industry.

