Wee Hur Holdings (SGX:E3B) Posted Healthy Earnings But There Are Some Other Factors To Be Aware Of

Wee Hur Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:E3B) robust earnings report didn't manage to move the market for its stock. Our analysis suggests that this might be because shareholders have noticed some concerning underlying factors.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

For anyone who wants to understand Wee Hur Holdings' profit beyond the statutory numbers, it's important to note that during the last twelve months statutory profit gained from S$21m worth of unusual items. While we like to see profit increases, we tend to be a little more cautious when unusual items have made a big contribution. We ran the numbers on most publicly listed companies worldwide, and it's very common for unusual items to be once-off in nature. And that's as you'd expect, given these boosts are described as 'unusual'. We can see that Wee Hur Holdings' positive unusual items were quite significant relative to its profit in the year to June 2024. As a result, we can surmise that the unusual items are making its statutory profit significantly stronger than it would otherwise be.

Our Take On Wee Hur Holdings' Profit Performance

As previously mentioned, Wee Hur Holdings' large boost from unusual items won't be there indefinitely, so its statutory earnings are probably a poor guide to its underlying profitability. As a result, we think it may well be the case that Wee Hur Holdings' underlying earnings power is lower than its statutory profit. On the bright side, the company showed enough improvement to book a profit this year, after losing money last year. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Wee Hur Holdings at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Wee Hur Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Wee Hur Holdings' profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

