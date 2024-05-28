Wee Hur Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:E3B) market cap surged S$19m last week, private companies who have a lot riding on the company were rewarded

Key Insights

Wee Hur Holdings' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

53% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insider ownership in Wee Hur Holdings is 25%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Wee Hur Holdings Ltd. (SGX:E3B), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 38% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, private companies were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 11% gain.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Wee Hur Holdings.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Wee Hur Holdings?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Wee Hur Holdings, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Wee Hur Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is GSC Holdings Pte. Ltd., with ownership of 38%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.5% and 5.3% of the stock. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 53% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Wee Hur Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Wee Hur Holdings Ltd.. Insiders have a S$48m stake in this S$193m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 37% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 38%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Wee Hur Holdings (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

