Webster Financial Corp (WBS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Deposit Growth and ...

Deposit Growth: Increased by 3.6% in the quarter, with significant growth in DDA, commercial deposits, and HSA.

Loan Growth: Increased by 0.7% in the quarter, excluding a $300 million securitization, growth was 1.3%.

Net Interest Income: Increased quarter over quarter, aligning with full-year expectations.

Efficiency Ratio: Maintained at 45%, indicating well-managed expenses.

Return on Average Assets: 1.22% on an adjusted basis for the quarter.

Return on Tangible Common Equity: 17.3% on an adjusted basis for the quarter.

Adjusted EPS: $1.34 for the quarter.

Net Income to Common Shareholders: $230 million on an adjusted basis.

Total Assets: $79 billion at period end, an increase of $2.6 billion from the second quarter.

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio: 11.23%, an increase of 64 basis points from the previous quarter.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio: 7.48%.

Loan to Deposit Ratio: 80.5%.

Net Interest Margin: Increased by 4 basis points to 336 basis points.

Allowance for Credit Losses: Increased by $19 million, with coverage to loans at 132 basis points.

Net Charge-Offs: $36 million for the quarter.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) reported a 3.6% growth in deposits for the quarter, including growth in DDA, overall commercial deposits, and HSA.

Net interest income grew quarter over quarter, aligning with full-year expectations, benefiting from asset growth and balance sheet repositioning.

The company maintained strong capital levels, with a CET 1 ratio exceeding the operating target of 11%, providing capital flexibility.

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) achieved an industry-leading efficiency ratio of 45%, indicating well-managed expenses.

The company successfully reduced its commercial real estate (CRE) concentration, with pre-outstandings as a percentage of tier one capital and reserves declining from 285% to approximately 265%.

Negative Points

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) experienced continued negative risk rating migration, particularly in the office segment of the CRE portfolio.

Non-accrual loans increased by $50 million this quarter, primarily driven by the office portfolio migration.

The company faced pressure on core fee growth, with adjusted noninterest income only up by $1 million.

There was a $20 million securities repositioning charge, a $16 million impact from the exit of noncorporate factoring operations, and $22 million in strategic restructuring costs.

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) anticipates a decline in deposits by around 1% in the fourth quarter due to seasonality in the public funds business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How should we think about the net interest income (NII) trajectory going into 2025? Is Q4 the trough? A: Neal Holland, CFO, explained that the NII for Q3 was $336 million, and they expect Q4 to be around $332 million due to holding more cash on the balance sheet. They anticipate a stable net interest margin (NIM) moving into 2025, with potential fluctuations of plus or minus 3 basis points.

Q: Can you discuss the capital return flexibility and potential timing for returning more capital to shareholders? A: John Ciulla, CEO, stated that they prioritize organic balance sheet growth and potential acquisitions. However, given the current capital levels and anticipated credit improvements, they are more likely to begin share repurchases in the next quarter or two, absent other opportunities for capital deployment.

Q: What are the expectations for loan growth as we exit 2024 and enter 2025, particularly regarding commercial real estate (CRE)? A: John Ciulla noted that while loan growth has been muted, they experienced good growth in core C&I categories. They expect modest loan demand in 2025, projecting around 5% loan growth. CRE balances may see flat to modest growth, supported by strategic client relationships.

Q: Can you provide details on the two large office loans in New Jersey that are in default? Are they on non-accrual, and do you have specific reserves against them? A: John Ciulla confirmed that both loans are on non-accrual and have appropriate charge-offs and specific reserves. The loans were originated pre-merger, with Webster's exposure under $45 million and $25 million, respectively. These loans contributed to the increase in non-performers and charge-offs in the quarter.

Q: What are your expectations for deposit growth, particularly with the HSA bank, as we enter the enrollment season? A: Luis Massiani, COO, expressed optimism about the enrollment season, citing investments in client-facing technology and a new investment management platform. They anticipate similar to slightly faster deposit growth in 2025 compared to this year.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

