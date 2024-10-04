Will Weakness in Waste Connections, Inc.'s (NYSE:WCN) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Waste Connections' (NYSE:WCN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.8% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Waste Connections' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Waste Connections is:

11% = US$860m ÷ US$8.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Waste Connections' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Waste Connections' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. This certainly adds some context to Waste Connections' moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Waste Connections' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is WCN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WCN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Waste Connections Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Waste Connections has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 34% (or a retention ratio of 66%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Waste Connections is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 22% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Waste Connections' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 17%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Waste Connections' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

