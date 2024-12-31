Will Weakness in Topmix Berhad's (KLSE:TOPMIX) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Topmix Berhad (KLSE:TOPMIX) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.0%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Topmix Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Topmix Berhad

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Topmix Berhad is:

12% = RM8.4m ÷ RM70m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Topmix Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Topmix Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.3% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Topmix Berhad's significant 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Topmix Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 24% in the same period.

KLSE:TOPMIX Past Earnings Growth December 31st 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Topmix Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Story Continues