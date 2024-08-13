Is Weakness In Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Techbond Group Berhad's (KLSE:TECHBND) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Techbond Group Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Techbond Group Berhad is:

9.3% = RM17m ÷ RM180m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Techbond Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.3% ROE

On the face of it, Techbond Group Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 5.3%, is definitely interesting. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 11% seen over the past five years by Techbond Group Berhad. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. E.g the company has a low payout ratio or could belong to a high growth industry.

We then compared Techbond Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.1% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Techbond Group Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Techbond Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 28% (implying that the company retains 72% of its profits), it seems that Techbond Group Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Techbond Group Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Techbond Group Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

