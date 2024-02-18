Is Weakness In MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 35%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MINISO Group Holding's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MINISO Group Holding is:

23% = CN¥2.0b ÷ CN¥8.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.23.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

MINISO Group Holding's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that MINISO Group Holding has an impressive ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 19% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 71% net income growth seen by MINISO Group Holding over the last five years is not surprising.

We then compared MINISO Group Holding's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is MNSO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is MINISO Group Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with MINISO Group Holding's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

