Is Weakness In M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at M&C Saatchi's (LON:SAA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.7% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on M&C Saatchi's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for M&C Saatchi

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for M&C Saatchi is:

33% = UK£12m ÷ UK£35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.33 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

M&C Saatchi's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

First thing first, we like that M&C Saatchi has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 10% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, M&C Saatchi's considerable five year net income growth of 34% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing M&C Saatchi's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 30% over the last few years.

AIM:SAA Past Earnings Growth January 27th 2025

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is M&C Saatchi fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Story Continues