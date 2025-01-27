Is Weakness In M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

In This Article:
It is hard to get excited after looking at M&C Saatchi's (LON:SAA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.7% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on M&C Saatchi's ROE.
ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.
View our latest analysis for M&C Saatchi
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for return on equity is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for M&C Saatchi is:
33% = UK£12m ÷ UK£35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).
The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.33 in profit.
Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?
We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
M&C Saatchi's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE
First thing first, we like that M&C Saatchi has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 10% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, M&C Saatchi's considerable five year net income growth of 34% was to be expected.
Next, on comparing M&C Saatchi's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 30% over the last few years.
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is M&C Saatchi fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.
Is M&C Saatchi Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?
M&C Saatchi's ' LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio is on the lower side at 18% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (82%) of its profits. So it looks like M&C Saatchi is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.
Additionally, M&C Saatchi has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 12% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.
Conclusion
In total, we are pretty happy with M&C Saatchi's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.