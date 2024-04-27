Should Weakness in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc's (LON:IDHC) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 22% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LON:IDHC). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings is:

15% = ج.م468m ÷ ج.م3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.2% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' decent 5.3% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Integrated Diagnostics Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a regular dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 102% over the next three years. However, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' future ROE is expected to rise to 33% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like Integrated Diagnostics Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

