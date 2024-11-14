Should Weakness in D & O Green Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:D&O) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

D & O Green Technologies Berhad (KLSE:D&O) has had a rough three months with its share price down 36%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to D & O Green Technologies Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for D & O Green Technologies Berhad

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for D & O Green Technologies Berhad is:

7.0% = RM67m ÷ RM964m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of D & O Green Technologies Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.0% ROE

When you first look at it, D & O Green Technologies Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.7%. Even so, D & O Green Technologies Berhad has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 7.9%. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing D & O Green Technologies Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.0% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is D&O worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether D&O is currently mispriced by the market.

Story Continues