Weak Statutory Earnings May Not Tell The Whole Story For LHT Holdings (SGX:BEI)

A lackluster earnings announcement from LHT Holdings Limited (SGX:BEI) last week didn't sink the stock price. Our analysis suggests that along with soft profit numbers, investors should be aware of some other underlying weaknesses in the numbers.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

For anyone who wants to understand LHT Holdings' profit beyond the statutory numbers, it's important to note that during the last twelve months statutory profit gained from S$264k worth of unusual items. While it's always nice to have higher profit, a large contribution from unusual items sometimes dampens our enthusiasm. When we crunched the numbers on thousands of publicly listed companies, we found that a boost from unusual items in a given year is often not repeated the next year. Which is hardly surprising, given the name. If LHT Holdings doesn't see that contribution repeat, then all else being equal we'd expect its profit to drop over the current year.

Our Take On LHT Holdings' Profit Performance

Arguably, LHT Holdings' statutory earnings have been distorted by unusual items boosting profit. Therefore, it seems possible to us that LHT Holdings' true underlying earnings power is actually less than its statutory profit. But at least holders can take some solace from the 51% per annum growth in EPS for the last three. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. If you want to do dive deeper into LHT Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - LHT Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of LHT Holdings' profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

