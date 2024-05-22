Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) Stock

Vector (NZSE:VCT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.7%. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Specifically, we decided to study Vector's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vector is:

1.9% = NZ$71m ÷ NZ$3.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Vector's Earnings Growth And 1.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Vector's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 9.5%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, Vector's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 8.2% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is VCT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Vector Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Vector's very high three-year median payout ratio of 146% suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. This does go some way in explaining the negligible earnings growth seen by Vector. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. This is indicative of risk. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Vector visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, Vector has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 77% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 6.7%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Vector. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

