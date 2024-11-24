Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down CENIT Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CSH) Stock

In This Article:
With its stock down 25% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard CENIT (ETR:CSH). We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to CENIT's ROE today.
Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
ROE can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CENIT is:
7.3% = €3.7m ÷ €50m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.07 in profit.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
CENIT's Earnings Growth And 7.3% ROE
At first glance, CENIT's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 15% either. Therefore, CENIT's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.
As a next step, we compared CENIT's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 7.2% in the same period.
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about CENIT's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.
Is CENIT Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
With a high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (implying that the company keeps only 37% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of CENIT's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.
Moreover, CENIT has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 59%. Still, forecasts suggest that CENIT's future ROE will rise to 13% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.
Summary
In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning CENIT. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.
